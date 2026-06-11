The Bulwark

Trump’s Dangerous Escalation in a Losing War

There are certain moments in sports when, right after the game ends, you instantly know it has a place in history. Last night was one of those moments. The Knicks came back from 29 points down to defeat the Spurs in the final seconds and take a 3–1 series lead. It was the greatest comeback in NBA playoff history. And even in the groggy early-morning scr…