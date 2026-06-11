THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO POLITICIAN THAT IS WORTHY OF THE POSITIONS THEY HOLD...THEY ARE ALL ROTTED TO THE CORE...
IT'S WE THE PEOPLE VS DEMON FROM HELL...
The Bulwark
Trump’s Dangerous Escalation in a Losing War
There are certain moments in sports when, right after the game ends, you instantly know it has a place in history. Last night was one of those moments. The Knicks came back from 29 points down to defeat the Spurs in the final seconds and take a 3–1 series lead. It was the greatest comeback in NBA playoff history. And even in the groggy early-morning scr…
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3 hours ago · 133 likes · 56 comments · William Kristol, Andrew Egger, and Jim Swift
Tracy Treloar
Hearing Voices + Manipulated Thoughts.Israeli Drones in South Lebanon Us... https://youtube.com/watch?v=a05EDjX_TrM&si=HHqRdRrRBe0ktMAy
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5 hours ago · 3 likes · 2 comments · Tracy Treloar
Three Sonorans: News from the Borderlands Resistance
🚨 Katie Hobbs Just Funded Trump's Deportation Machine. We Told You This Was Coming.
Arizona Democrats promised the border security budget was safe. Then they funded 50 troopers for Trump’s deportation machine, bought ICE-linked surveillance software for the Tucson police, and called it all “border security.” Three Sonorans has been documenting this since before the votes were cast — and the receipts are all here…
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19 hours ago · 8 likes · 3 comments · Three Sonorans