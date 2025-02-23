“ALL SCUM OF THE EARTH LUCIFER MINIONS…MAY THEY ALL GO TO HELL AND EXPERIENCE BEING ETERNALLY JABBED OVER AND OVER AGAIN AND AGAIN! BURN IN HELL ...ALL OF YOU”…THAT IS MY PRAYER…

“Honey, did you hear the Andersons took down two chemtrail planes last night?” — “Awe shucks dear, our HOA dues are going to increase by eight cents next month. Well, at least the kids won’t be retarded and we’ll know who our grandkids are.”

The two purposes for chemtrails are very, very clear. It’s to poison us and block out the sun. Plants need sunlight for photosynthesis and our bodies, for example, need sunlight to produce vitamin D. So, blocking out the sun will have a detrimental impact on and threaten the survival of all life on Earth.

— Airline Pilot Whistleblower

From Drake Michigan: Don’t Look Up! – Airline Pilot Exposes Truth about Chemtrails, 16 August 2023 (110 mins)

https://rumble.com/v4j57u3-dont-look-up-airline-pilot-exposes-truth-about-chemtrails.html

A Poem By Leaf van Amsterdam

There are Nazi's among us...

I never thought this would happen again

How could such a sick ideology return?



Artists and leaders line up to show allegiance

All kinds of people replicating their illness



Live in fear for there are Nazi's among us

Out there saluting in public, loving these dramas



Back marching in the streets around the world

Pride in past genocide of little boys and girls



Hitler-loving, mentally ill-inspired online rants

I hope they soon die off if they can't see sense

SOURCE: https://allpoetry.com/