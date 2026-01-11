Alicia’s Newsletter

Roy McIntosh
3h

Look back to day dot and you shall see people with a bit of power etc used it over the less well off etc. Some of it in a nasty SATANIC EVIL WAY. Take Scotland. look at the celebrities with monuments and celebrations for them. The education system, royals and establishment do not tell the facts and truths as it would destroy their empire! THE MIND BOGGLES! Be like folk celebrating the likes of EPSTEIN/ROYAL ANDY/GLITTERetc as it is now world wide!

HISTORY FACTS AND TRUTHS OMMITTED!

To Brotherhood Great Powers Belong

Jack Campin

http://www.campin.me.uk › Embro › Webrelease › Embro

Andrew Duncan was a lifelong member of the Beggars Benison, joining it in the same year, 1771, as he did the Royal Archers; Sir Walter Scott joined in 1815; and ...-----------------------------------------------------

-----------------------------

Beggar's Benison Artifacts

Atlas Obscura

https://www.atlasobscura.com › places › beggers-beniso...

25 Feb 2012 — The Beggar's Benison and Wig Club collection are stored away in the archives of the Museum of the University of St Andrews, and are not on public display.-----------------Read on and do some research and you shall find that WALTER SCOTT/BURNS/CHURCH MINISTERS/LAIRDS/ROYALS/ESTABLISHMENT were all involved with this SATANIC MASONIC SHOWER! They were also involved with the EDINBURGH WIG CLUB---WIG made from the KINGS MISTRESSES PUBIC HAIRS ALLEGEDLY! Why celebrate such SCUMBAGS!---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------https://youtu.be/XiF5ePP_Mo0?si=EZaHpJfWP79DcDu9

