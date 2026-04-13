Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
2h

My Buddy ssid I Hate Jews! I said, Not All Same! Ahhh, wait! I Said Muslims are a Politik, Not a Religion, a Virus of mankind. Boing! Two Most Vile Forces! BUT ADD the CIA/Merica as a vile disruptive slavery to the state. We Must Dump the Whole Lot of Pathetic Lobbied Bought off Governments Demons! Go To Constituon. F*ck John Marshall legislating from Bench days are over!!

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