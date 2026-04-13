THECONSPIRACY TO RULE: THE ILLUMINATI DOCUMENTARY (ZIONIST JEWS)
Investigate how the Global Elite who comprise the New World Order, strive relentlessly to form a One World Government, pulling the strings of deception through manipulation of the media and mechanisms that control our very thoughts and actions.
My Buddy ssid I Hate Jews! I said, Not All Same! Ahhh, wait! I Said Muslims are a Politik, Not a Religion, a Virus of mankind. Boing! Two Most Vile Forces! BUT ADD the CIA/Merica as a vile disruptive slavery to the state. We Must Dump the Whole Lot of Pathetic Lobbied Bought off Governments Demons! Go To Constituon. F*ck John Marshall legislating from Bench days are over!!