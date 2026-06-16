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Blue Circle
BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene Sounds Alarm on ‘Rigged’ Elections, Claims Americans No Longer Control Government!
Marjorie Taylor Greene said that Americans no longer have control over their government and accused key elections of being manipulated in a strong social media post…
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11 hours ago · 15 likes · 3 comments · Blue Circle
The Dissident
Lebanon Accuses Israel Of Violating The Chemical Weapons Convention By Spraying Toxic Herbicide Over Farmland.
Written By: Justin K.P…
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11 hours ago · 4 likes · 2 comments · The Dissident
Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators
Seth Holehouse exposes the forces reshaping America
We were delighted to welcome Seth Holehouse, host of the popular podcast Man in America, to The Breggin Hour. With over a million listeners dedicated to uncovering the forces reshaping our nation, Seth brings a thoughtful, big-picture perspective that resonates deeply with our own work exposing global predators…
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11 hours ago · 5 likes · Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin