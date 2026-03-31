Christian White is A Calm, Caring and Loving Man- That Instantly Made Me Calm, Caring and Loving - What Happened Next Was Maybe the Most Informative and Loving Interview I’ve Ever Given - click here to watch.

A Good Conversation on Epstein, Kirk, Trump and Israel - With Alec Zeck, Ian Carroll and Chris Crutchfield - click here to watch this super intelligent conversation.

What The Ruling Group Has Planned for You and Your Family Plus How to Protect Your Family Moving Forward - click here to watch and listen.

Whole House Prepping Is About Surviving What the Ruling Group Has Planned for the Public - click here to watch and listen. It’s time to get ready. Make baby steps.