THE WORLD HAS BECOME DARK...UGLY & SURREAL...GOD HELP US...
FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)
Pfizer Whistleblower Christine Cotton Takes Her Life After Year of Excruciating Idiopathic Pain
I just received word from Dr. Peter McCullough that the French biostatistician, epidemiologist, and whistleblower, Dr. Christine Cotton, has taken her life after enduring a year of excruciating pain from an idiopathic illness…
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4 days ago · 415 likes · 107 comments · John Leake
Tracy Treloar
Kabbalah Secrets Christians Need to Know — Part 3: The Noahide Laws - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjVlfR5s1v4
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4 days ago · 4 likes · 2 comments · Tracy Treloar