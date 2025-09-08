The Wise Wolf

Why I Have Always Hated The Beatles: A Christian Perspective

I've despised The Beatles since I was a teenager and first heard my parents playing one of their records. Even then, something felt deeply wrong about these supposedly innocent pop idols. Their sugar-sweet harmonies and "loveable" personas never fooled me—I could sense the spiritual darkness lurking beneath their manufactured image. As a Christian, I believe we have a duty to discern good from evil, light from darkness, and The Beatles have always represented everything that opposes biblical truth and Christian values. Their influence on Western culture has been nothing short of catastrophic, leading millions away from faith and toward spiritual rebellion…