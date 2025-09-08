THE WILFUL IGNORANCE OF REMAINING IGNORANT WILL BE THE DEATH OF YOU!
The Wise Wolf
How Keanu Reeves Single-Handedly Exposed the Demonic Agenda Behind Artificial Intelligence
"And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name…
The Wise Wolf
Why I Have Always Hated The Beatles: A Christian Perspective
I've despised The Beatles since I was a teenager and first heard my parents playing one of their records. Even then, something felt deeply wrong about these supposedly innocent pop idols. Their sugar-sweet harmonies and "loveable" personas never fooled me—I could sense the spiritual darkness lurking beneath their manufactured image. As a Christian, I believe we have a duty to discern good from evil, light from darkness, and The Beatles have always represented everything that opposes biblical truth and Christian values. Their influence on Western culture has been nothing short of catastrophic, leading millions away from faith and toward spiritual rebellion…
