Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Gilfry's avatar
Dan Gilfry
Dec 11

The JEWS want their Third World War!

Putin will make them regret that wish!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture