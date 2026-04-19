“Jordan Maxwell speaks live from Vatican City in one of the most chilling and direct testimonies of his career — standing at the seat of what he calls the most powerful occult political force on earth. He draws directly from scripture, citing Jesus's own words that his kingdom is no part of this world, and turns that statement into a devastating indictment of the Vatican's true function.

Maxwell argues that the Vatican has nothing to do with Christianity, Jesus, or the Bible — but everything to do with an all-encompassing occult dominion over the kings of the earth, exactly as described in the Book of Revelation.

The symbols of absolute totalitarian power are visible everywhere across Vatican architecture, and Maxwell connects the dome, the Swiss Guard, Admiralty law, and fascist symbolism to a single unbroken system of Roman control that has never ended.

From the mortar board worn at graduations to the fasces carved into American government buildings, the same hidden Rome governs the modern world. The Vatican is not a holy place — it is a profoundly dark spiritual headquarters, and the world's most powerful figures travel there to pay homage because they know exactly what it is.”