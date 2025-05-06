https://rumble.com/v6sw4p7-the-false-zionism-v-bolshevism-dialectic-red-norman-finkelstein.-christophe.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=TheWarAgainstYou

********************************TRUMP—THE MAGA FRAUD******************************

https://rumble.com/v6syhlj-trump-the-maga-fraud-truthuntold-5-3-2025.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://rumble.com/v6szqbf-you-were-warned-maga-divided-as-hegseth-threatens-war-with-iran-sf577.html?e9s=rel_v2_ep

PREP ACT GIVES U.S. ARMY THE RIGHT TO SPRAY AMERICANS WITH POISONS—The U.S. Army Biological Program has been spraying you since 1940!

Want to know how the U.S. government and the DOD that just got a TRILLION DOLLAR BUDGET, are able to spray humans day and night? Want to know why parts of the population get sick with flu and other illnesses after the chemtrail skies and strange fogs?

https://rumble.com/v6rz32v-prep-act-gives-u.s.-army-the-right-to-spray-americans-with-poisons.html?playlist_id=watch-history

Central Banks Driving the World into Crisis with G. Edward Griffin - May 2, 2025—On this episode of the WTFinance podcast, I have the pleasure of welcoming on G. Edward Griffin. G. Edward is the author of “The Creature from Jekyll Island”. During our conversation, we spoke about the creation of the FED, the goals of the Federal Reserve, the concentration of wealth, their true purpose, and more.

G. Edward Griffin is a writer, documentary film producer, and Founder of Freedom Force International. Listed in Who’s Who in America, he is well known because of his talent for researching difficult topics and presenting them in clear terms that all can understand. He has dealt with such diverse subjects as archaeology and ancient Earth history, the Federal Reserve System and international banking, terrorism, internal subversion, the history of taxation, U.S. foreign policy, the science and politics of cancer therapy, the Supreme Court, and the United Nations.

His better-known works include The Creature from Jekyll Island, World without Cancer, The Discovery of Noah’s Ark, Moles in High Places, The Open Gates of Troy, No Place to Hide, The Capitalist Conspiracy, More Deadly than War, The Grand Design, The Great Prison Break, and The Fearful Master.

https://rumble.com/v6swcrf-central-banks-driving-the-world-into-crisis-with-g.-edward-griffin-may-2-20.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

WARNING: Trump's Evil Oligarch Cronies Gov. Hostile Takeover. Wretched Watchmen 4-26-2025

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yUCkQx1O8Sd9

Ukraine is Now Trump's War - John Mearsheimer, Alexander Mercouris & Glenn Diesen