HB 1274 - 2023-24

Creating a child malnutrition field guide for the Department of Children, youth, and Families. Sponsors: Couture, Lekanoff, Eslick, Waters, Walsh, Griffey, Low, Hutchins, Dent, Taylor, Barnard, Connors, Rude, Sandlin, Slatter, Stonier, Harris, Reeves, Abbarno, Robertson, Senn, Davis, Gregerson, Christian, Schmidt, Orwall, Ramel, Pollet Bill Status-at-a-Glance See Bill History for complete details on the bill As of Sunday, October 27, 2024, 12:36 AM Current Version: Engrossed - EHB 1274 Current Status: C 70 L 23 Where is it in the process? Introduced In Committee On Floor Calendar Passed Chamber In the House:In the Senate: After Passage: Passed Legislature On Governor's Desk Governor Acted Session Law

2023 REGULAR SESSION

IN THE HOUSE

Jan 12 - First reading, referred to Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning. (View Original Bill) Jan 24 - Public hearing in the House Committee on Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning at 1:30 PM. (Committee Materials) Feb 3 - Executive session scheduled, but no action was taken in the House Committee on Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning at 8:00 AM. (Committee Materials) Feb 15 - Executive action taken in the House Committee on Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning at 1:30 PM. (Committee Materials) HSEL - Majority; do pass. (Majority Report)

Feb 17- Referred to Rules 2 Review.

Mar 1 - Rules Committee relieved of further consideration. Placed on second reading.

Mar 4 -Floor amendment(s) adopted.

Rules suspended. Placed on Third Reading.

IN THE SENATE

Mar 7 -First reading, referred to Human Services.

Mar 16 - Public hearing in the Senate Committee on Human Services at 8:00 AM. (Committee Materials) Mar 21 - Executive action taken in the Senate Committee on Human Services at 10:30 AM. (Committee Materials)

HS - Majority; do pass. (Majority Report)

Mar 23 - Passed to Rules Committee for second reading.

Mar 30 - Placed on second reading by Rules Committee.

Apr 5- Rules suspended. Placed on Third Reading.

Third reading, passed; yeas, 48; nays, 0; absent, 0; excused, 1. (View Roll Calls)

IN THE HOUSE

Apr 6 - Speaker signed.

IN THE SENATE

Apr 6 - President signed.

OTHER THAN LEGISLATIVE ACTION

Apr 7 - Delivered to Governor. (View Bill as Passed Legislature)

Apr 13 - Governor signed.

Chapter 70, 2023 Laws. (View Session Law)

Effective date 7/23/2023.