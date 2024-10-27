THE USA INC HAS BEEN PLANNING FOR YEARS TO USE GUILLOTINES ON 'WE THE PEOPLE'
HB 1274 - 2023-24
Creating a child malnutrition field guide for the Department of Children, youth, and Families.
Sponsors: Couture, Lekanoff, Eslick, Waters, Walsh, Griffey, Low, Hutchins, Dent, Taylor, Barnard, Connors, Rude, Sandlin, Slatter, Stonier, Harris, Reeves, Abbarno, Robertson, Senn, Davis, Gregerson, Christian, Schmidt, Orwall, Ramel, Pollet
Current Version:
Engrossed - EHB 1274
Current Status:
C 70 L 23
Where is it in the process?
Introduced In Committee On Floor Calendar Passed Chamber In the House:In the Senate:
After Passage: Passed Legislature On Governor's Desk Governor Acted Session Law
2023 REGULAR SESSION
IN THE HOUSE
Jan 12 - First reading, referred to Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning. (View Original Bill)
Jan 24 - Public hearing in the House Committee on Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning at 1:30 PM. (Committee Materials)
Feb 3 - Executive session scheduled, but no action was taken in the House Committee on Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning at 8:00 AM. (Committee Materials)
Feb 15 - Executive action taken in the House Committee on Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning at 1:30 PM. (Committee Materials) HSEL - Majority; do pass. (Majority Report)
Feb 17- Referred to Rules 2 Review.
Mar 1 - Rules Committee relieved of further consideration. Placed on second reading.
Mar 4 -Floor amendment(s) adopted.
Rules suspended. Placed on Third Reading.
Third reading passed; yeas, 96; nays, 0; absent, 0; excused, 2. (View 1st Engrossed) (View Roll Calls)
IN THE SENATE
Mar 7 -First reading, referred to Human Services.
Mar 16 - Public hearing in the Senate Committee on Human Services at 8:00 AM. (Committee Materials)
Mar 21 - Executive action taken in the Senate Committee on Human Services at 10:30 AM. (Committee Materials)
HS - Majority; do pass. (Majority Report)
Mar 23 - Passed to Rules Committee for second reading.
Mar 30 - Placed on second reading by Rules Committee.
Apr 5- Rules suspended. Placed on Third Reading.
Third reading, passed; yeas, 48; nays, 0; absent, 0; excused, 1. (View Roll Calls)
IN THE HOUSE
Apr 6 - Speaker signed.
IN THE SENATE
Apr 6 - President signed.
OTHER THAN LEGISLATIVE ACTION
Apr 7 - Delivered to Governor. (View Bill as Passed Legislature)
Apr 13 - Governor signed.
Chapter 70, 2023 Laws. (View Session Law)
Effective date 7/23/2023.
Bill Documents Bill Digests Bill Reports
Original Bill House Bill Analysis 2023
Engrossed Bill House Bill Report
Bill as Passed Legislature Engrossed Senate Bill Report (Orig.)
Session Law Engrossed House Bill Report
1274 AMH RULE HARO 629 212 Rule Floor Pg1 Ln 11 ADOPTED
03/04/2023
Jan 24, 2023 House Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning at 1:30 PM
Feb 15, 2023 House Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning at 1:30 PM
Mar 16, 2023 Senate Human Services at 8:00 AM
Mar 21, 2023 Senate Human Services at 10:30 AM
SOURCE: https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1274&Year=2023&Initiative=false