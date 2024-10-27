HB 1274 - 2023-24

Creating a child malnutrition field guide for the Department of Children, youth, and Families.

2023 REGULAR SESSION

IN THE HOUSE

Jan 12 - First reading, referred to Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning. (View Original Bill)

Jan 24 - Public hearing in the House Committee on Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning at 1:30 PM. (Committee Materials)

Feb 3 - Executive session scheduled, but no action was taken in the House Committee on Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning at 8:00 AM. (Committee Materials)

Feb 15 - Executive action taken in the House Committee on Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning at 1:30 PM. (Committee Materials) HSEL - Majority; do pass. (Majority Report)