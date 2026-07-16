THE USA INC GREATEST MEDICAL INDUSTRY IN THE WORLD...BUSY WITH THEIR ONGOING DEPOPULATION...
STAY ON THOSE FILES
The Rebel Patient™
CDC Hands Pfizer Another $1.24 Billion for COVID Shots — And More Money for Kids Than Adults 👀 😳
On July 15, 2026, independent journalist Jon Fleetwood broke the story that the CDC had awarded Pfizer two major contracts — totaling more than $1.24 billion — for mRNA COVID-19 shots covering fiscal years 2026 and 2027…
Read more
5 hours ago · 6 likes · 3 comments · Dr Margaret Aranda
Sharyl’s Substack
'Are mRNA Vaccines Safe and Effective?'
When asked at a Senate hearing whether she thinks mRNA vaccines are safe and effective, CDC Director-nominee Erica Schwartz replied, “I do believe that mRNA technology is safe and effective…
Read more
2 hours ago · 11 likes · 1 comment · Sharyl Attkisson
mothman777’s Newsletter
SHOCKING DUTCH COURT BOMBSHELL: COVID JABS OFFICIALLY LABELED BIOWEAPONS in Historic Case Against Bill Gates & Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla!
Read more
11 hours ago · 9 likes · 1 comment · mothman777
The Defender
Bipartisan Bill Would Move COVID Vaccine Injury Claims Into VICP in Biggest Reform Push in Decades
A bipartisan bill introduced Tuesday would overhaul the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) by allowing pending COVID-19 vaccine injury claims to move into the VICP from the much-criticized Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program. React19 called the proposal the “most significant effort in decades to restore fairness” to the nation’s…
Read more
11 hours ago · 16 likes · 6 comments · The Defender