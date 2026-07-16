The Defender

Bipartisan Bill Would Move COVID Vaccine Injury Claims Into VICP in Biggest Reform Push in Decades

A bipartisan bill introduced Tuesday would overhaul the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) by allowing pending COVID-19 vaccine injury claims to move into the VICP from the much-criticized Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program. React19 called the proposal the “most significant effort in decades to restore fairness” to the nation’s…