THE USA INC EMPIRE...JUST LIKE THE ROMAN EMPIRE...IS COMPLETELY COMING APART AT THE SPEED OF LIGHT...
Tee Ashby
SAYED MARANDI Israel Didn’t See This Coming — Lebanon Changes the Game. OPTM SHOW on YT
This is not a framework for peace—this is a surrender document, signed in Washington under the direct patronage of Donald Trump and Marco Rubio, with Israel and the United States jointly tightening the leash around Lebanon’s neck. Make no mistake: Joseph Aoun and Nawaf Salam have not negotiated an agreement; they have formalized subjugation. With Washin…
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13 hours ago · 6 likes · Tee Ashby
Omid’s Substack
Pity the Nation Once More: How Israel and Its Maronite Allies Betrayed Lebanon — and Why Hezbollah Will Fight for Every Inch Until the End
By Omid Souresrafil…
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13 hours ago · 2 likes · Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS
LawyerLisa’s Substack
Carbyne a company founded by Jeffrey Epstein and Ehud Barak runs the US 911 system. It can turn on your phone's camera and geolocation.
CARBYNE…
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14 hours ago · 11 likes · 2 comments · Lawyerlisa
Tee Ashby
"Hezbollah Strikes Back — Israel Forced to Withdraw from Southern Lebanon Scott Ritter"
In a blunt and unfiltered analysis, Scott Ritter delivers a stark assessment of the current geopolitical landscape, challenging Western narratives on multiple fronts. Ritter argues that China's relationship with Iran is fundamentally transactional—Beijing will not "commit suicide" for Tehran's national pride, and Iran understands it must engage construc…
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16 hours ago · 51 likes · 7 comments · Tee Ashby
Tee Ashby
The Man Who Predicted Too Much…Then Suddenly Died
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16 hours ago · 53 likes · 8 comments · Tee Ashby
You Have the Right to Remain Mouthy
I Don't Care if Trump Lies or Breaks the Law Daily
I’m over it…
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17 hours ago · 48 likes · 33 comments · The Mouthy Renegade Writer