Tee Ashby

SAYED MARANDI Israel Didn’t See This Coming — Lebanon Changes the Game. OPTM SHOW on YT

This is not a framework for peace—this is a surrender document, signed in Washington under the direct patronage of Donald Trump and Marco Rubio, with Israel and the United States jointly tightening the leash around Lebanon’s neck. Make no mistake: Joseph Aoun and Nawaf Salam have not negotiated an agreement; they have formalized subjugation. With Washin…