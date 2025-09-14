The US and The World Reach a Crossroads with What Happened to Charlie Kirk - in this brand-new article I describe the "bigger picture view" of this situation. I also bring into the article some new information, on many fronts, that very few have seen before. Click here.

LIKE MIND MEET UP ONLINE - great online event organized by Vaccine Choice Canada. Watch Danial Roytas LIVE, explain the myths of virology, which underpin the myths of vaccinology. Click here to register for free.

Who Is Found at The Top of The Pyramid of Power? What Group is Calling All The Shots Today? - reporter Derrick Broze does a fantastic job running down who sits atop the current pyramid of power in our society. Click here.

Mind Control and Propaganda Expert Chase Hughes Chimes In on What The Ruling Group Wants from the Charlie Kirk Situation - click here to watch and listen.