Next week, a gaggle of globalists will descend on the UN to rubber stamp the Pact for the Future, a new kleptocrat wishlist laying out their goals for global government and universal neo-feudal enslavement. What, you didn't think the UN was an innocent organization devoted to world peace, did you? Well, you certainly won't after this week’s edition of The Corbett Report podcast. United Nations delenda est.

