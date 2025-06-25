**************************The United States is Not a Country…************************

Contrary to what you have been taught, the United States is not a country. It is a 'Private-for-Profit ' 'Foreign-Owned & Controlled' Corporation domiciled in the District of Columbia. The United States of America is a union of 50 independent republics that have banded together for their mutual benefit.

The Organic Constitution 'for the' United States of America (circa 1787, ratified in 1788) was created to govern the government. The Constitution of the United States was created to govern the CITIZENS of THE UNITED STATES CORPORATION, i.e., THE USA INC.

The inhabitants of the United States of America have God given 'inherent rights', while the CITIZENS OF THE UNITED STATES have privileges granted to them by the state,

Members of the de facto Congress of the UNITED STATES represent the bankers, lawyers, and Wall Street Corporations. The Inhabitants of the United States of America are not being represented by the Organic Congress.

The Congressmen and women who serve in the House of Representatives today masquerade as public servants while taking their marching orders from the financial elite.

SOURCE: https://constitutionalstudies.ning.com/forum/topics/the-united-states-country-or-corporation