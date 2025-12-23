Karl’s Substack

The Unholy Whore: The Virgin Mary in the Talmuds

The Virgin Mary has long been one of the best-known and most revered figures in Christianity being the object of devotion of tens of millions of people as well as the focus for devotion of entire religious orders: both current and historic. Further Mary is also an object of devotion and love in Islam as the mother of the Prophet Yasu/Isa…