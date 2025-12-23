The Unholy Whore: The Virgin Mary in the Talmuds
The Virgin Mary has long been one of the best-known and most revered figures in Christianity being the object of devotion of tens of millions of people as well as the focus for devotion of entire religious orders: both current and historic. Further Mary is also an object of devotion and love in Islam as the mother of the Prophet Yasu/Isa…
an hour ago · 1 like · Karl
Great Great Great!! Read The Gospel of Mary in Sahidic Coptic, found in 1896!
Revealing Beyond God, the Monad!
The Rulers feared her immensely. The Jews mainly knew only propaganda. Calling Jesus an Orgy Organizer, Egyptian Magician. So, they were in essence, todays media.
She was the equal to Jesus understanding. The disciples were simple in comparison. She is the One!
The Gospel of Mary is found in the Berlin Gnostic Codex (Papyrus Berolinensis 8502). This very important and well-preserved codex was discovered in the late-nineteenth century somewhere near Akhmim in upper Egypt. It was purchased in Cairo in 1896 by a German scholar, Dr. Carl Reinhardt, and then taken to Berlin.
Coptic translations of three very important early Christian Gnostic texts: the Gospel of Mary, the Apocryphon of John, and the Sophia of Jesus Christ. The texts themselves date to the second century and were originally authored in Greek.
Despite the importance of the discovery of this and later 1955, the large Nag Hammadi collection of ancient Gnostic writings had also been recovered. It was found that copies of two of the texts in this codex – the Apocryphon of John, and the Sophia of Jesus Christ – had also been preserved in the Nag Hammadi collection. These texts from the Berlin Gnostic Codex were used to aid and augment translations of the Apocryphon of John and the Sophia of Jesus Christ as they now are published in Nag Hammadi Library.
But more importantly, the codex preserves the most complete surviving fragment of the Gospel of Mary – and it is clear this named Mary is the person we call Mary of Magdala. Two other small fragments of the Gospel of Mary from separate Greek editions were later unearthed in archaeological excavations at Oxyrhynchus, Egypt. (Fragments of the Gospel of Thomas were also found at this ancient site; see the Oxyrhynchus and Gospel of Thomas page for more information about Oxyrhynchus.) Finding three fragments of a text of this antiquity is extremely unusual, and it is thus evidenced that the Gospel of Mary was well distributed in early Christian times and existed in both an original Greek and a Coptic language translation.