The “2x2 church” (also known as “The Truth” or the “Church With No Name”) is a secretive, home-based Christian new religious movement founded in Ireland in the late 19th century. The name “Two by Twos” comes from the practice of sending itinerant, unsalaried ministers to travel and preach in pairs, as described in the New Testament.

Key Characteristics

No Formal Buildings or Name: The group has no official name, corporate structure, or traditional church buildings, with services typically held in members’ homes.

Itinerant Ministry: Ministers, or “workers,” travel in pairs and stay in the homes of church members, sometimes for extended periods.

Doctrine: The church emphasizes a strict lifestyle, modest dress for women, and believes salvation is achieved through a combination of faith and works, which includes attending their specific meetings and professing faith through their workers.

Secrecy: The sect operates largely “under the radar,” without public outreach programs, which some former members and investigators claim created an environment where abuse could go unreported to outside authorities.

Recent Investigations and Allegations

The 2x2 church has faced a significant reckoning over widespread allegations of sexual abuse by ministers and members.

FBI Investigation: In February 2024, the FBI opened an investigation seeking victims and information related to abuse and criminal behavior within the group.

Convictions: A former elder of the church, Raymond Zwiefelhofer, was convicted in late 2024 of possessing child sexual abuse material and sentenced to 120 years in prison.

Support for Survivors: Support groups and organizations like Advocates for the Truth have emerged to help survivors, and documentaries like “Secrets of the 2x2 Church” have brought the issue into public awareness.

Statute of Limitations Issues: Many alleged abusers have avoided prosecution because the crimes fall outside California’s statute of limitations, adding to victims’ trauma.

If you have information related to the ongoing investigation or believe you or others may have been victimized, the FBI requests you contact them via tips.

