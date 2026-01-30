William F. Spivey's History Channel

The Melania Movie Brings New Focus to the Epstein Files

Try as they might, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, can’t escape their ties to the Epstein Files and people who have been involved in bad sexual behavior. They may have thought the heat was finally off the Director of the newly released Melania documentary. It had been years since Brett Ratner had been run out of Hollywood after several women accused Ratner of serious sexual misconduct…