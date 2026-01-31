Rebel News is proud to announce a new mission — one of the most dangerous we’ve undertaken in recent years.

Alexa Lavoie and Efrain Monsanto embedded themselves inside an authoritarian state that suppresses dissent through a combination of propaganda, fear, and police power. Their goal was simple: to break through the regime’s narrative and bring you the truth directly from the people who live there.

The world is entering a period of geopolitical upheaval. With Washington openly calling for democratic transitions in the region — from Venezuela to Cuba — and a military operation that removed Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Cuba has once again become a hotspot in America’s updated “Donroe Doctrine.” The stakes are high, and the consequences for ordinary Cubans are enormous.

So Alexa and Efrain flew to Havana — not to interview regime spokesmen or tour curated beaches — but to listen to the citizens who have endured decades of economic collapse, food shortages, political surveillance, and a one-party communist dictatorship. They asked ordinary Cubans what they think comes next for their Caribbean homeland. Do they believe freedom will come from the West? Or, do they remain bound to the legacy of the Castros?

Conducting those interviews came with real risks. Speaking critically about the government in Cuba is not protected speech; it’s a criminal offense. Dissidents can be jailed for five to ten years. Cameras and equipment are routinely seized. Foreign journalists are deported. And ordinary Cubans — the people who trusted us enough to talk — face the gravest consequences of all.

For their safety, we blurred the faces of those who were interviewed. Some whispered their answers. Others spoke with quiet resignation. Yet all of them understood exactly what they were doing, and what it could cost them. Their testimonies were not just personal — they were acts of defiance.

What we witnessed in Havana stands in stark contrast to the glossy travel brochures and curated influencer content sold to Western tourists. The reality is far harsher: food lines, decaying infrastructure, blackouts, and a level of poverty that borders on desperation. Alexa and Efrain helped out a little where they could — providing aid, supplies, and simple solidarity to the citizens they encountered along the way.

This investigative report shines a light on the true state of Cuba today. It reveals what life looks like beyond the beach resorts and propaganda slogans — and what Cubans themselves believe about their future.

You’ll find all of the extended footage, interviews, behind-the-scenes reports, and ongoing updates as the geopolitical story unfolds right here at TheTruthAboutCuba.com.

If you believe the world deserves access to unfiltered journalism — not curated press releases from communist regimes — please share this campaign with others. And if you are able to, please consider making a contribution to help offset the significant costs and risks involved in reporting from censorship states.