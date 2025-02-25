The Trump Files—A Look At Trump’s Various Statements — Who He Really Is — Who He Is Connected To — World Events — Prophecies And His Part In What's Unfolding. https://rumble.com/v65hgcp-the-trump-files.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
The Seven Noahide Laws are a set of commandments considered binding on all of humanity. They are:
No idolatry: Do not worship idols or gods other than God
No blasphemy: Do not curse God
No murder: Do not commit murder or homicide
No adultery: Do not commit adultery or sexual immorality
No theft: Do not steal or commit robbery
No eating flesh from a living animal: Do not eat meat from an animal that is still alive
Establish courts of justice: Create systems of justice in society
These laws were given to Noah and his children after the Flood. They are considered to be a moral code for all of humanity. The Noahide laws are based on interpretations of scripture, such as Genesis 2:16-17 and 9:1-9. They outline the basic relationship between God and humankind. In principle, Islam accepts the Noahide laws as obligatory. Noahide communities have developed in the United States, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Nigeria, the Philippines, and Russia
The Ten Commandments were in the Old Testament. We can’t fully appreciate their meaning without understanding them when in relation to Jesus Christ. Beginning with the Old Testament, the sacred books refer to the ‘ten words.’ It is in the New Covenant in Jesus Christ that their full meaning will be revealed. Being a follower of Jesus Christ means following, not forgetting, the Ten Commandments.
Jesus Christ and the Ten Commandments are considered binding on all of humanity.
They are:
I am the Lord your God, thou shalt have no other gods before Me.
Thou shalt not make for yourself an idol, whether in the form of anything that is in heaven above, or that is on the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth. Thou shalt not bow down to them or worship them; for I am the Lord thy God.
Thou shalt not take the name of the LORD thy God in vain.
Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy.
Honor thy father and thy mother.
Thou shalt not murder.
Thou shalt not commit adultery.
Thou shalt not steal.
Thou shalt not bear false witness against your neighbor.
Thou shalt not covet —Thy neighbor’s wife nor thy neighbor’s goods.
Jesus is our Sabbath rest and the new day is Sunday. We are under the Spirit and not under the law as Christians. No, of course that does not mean we go around sinning. We walk by the Spirit. But avoid the noahide laws like the plague, if it is already in the Bible, done. If it's not, throw it out the window, period. They will use them against us later, all compasses are pointing at that. I know Bible prophecy and have the prophetic thing so I say what I say for a reason. People of course can choose what they will believe and not. All I can say is; know your Bible. That is the material we will be tested on in the time just ahead and the forks in the road that lay ahead of us. If you are not trained like the 'karate kid' automatically, you will slip off the wagon. We need the oil in our lamps NOW, not when it's too late.