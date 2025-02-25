The Trump Files—A Look At Trump’s Various Statements — Who He Really Is — Who He Is Connected To — World Events — Prophecies And His Part In What's Unfolding. https://rumble.com/v65hgcp-the-trump-files.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

The Seven Noahide Laws are a set of commandments considered binding on all of humanity. They are:

No idolatry: Do not worship idols or gods other than God

No blasphemy: Do not curse God

No murder: Do not commit murder or homicide

No adultery: Do not commit adultery or sexual immorality

No theft: Do not steal or commit robbery

No eating flesh from a living animal: Do not eat meat from an animal that is still alive

Establish courts of justice: Create systems of justice in society

These laws were given to Noah and his children after the Flood. They are considered to be a moral code for all of humanity. The Noahide laws are based on interpretations of scripture, such as Genesis 2:16-17 and 9:1-9. They outline the basic relationship between God and humankind. In principle, Islam accepts the Noahide laws as obligatory. Noahide communities have developed in the United States, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Nigeria, the Philippines, and Russia

The Ten Commandments were in the Old Testament. We can’t fully appreciate their meaning without understanding them when in relation to Jesus Christ. Beginning with the Old Testament, the sacred books refer to the ‘ten words.’ It is in the New Covenant in Jesus Christ that their full meaning will be revealed. Being a follower of Jesus Christ means following, not forgetting, the Ten Commandments.

Jesus Christ and the Ten Commandments are considered binding on all of humanity.

They are: