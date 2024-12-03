USA INC Predatory Government (Private for Profit-Foreign Owned & Controlled Corporation) Betrayal: Deborah Tavares, Dr. Ed Spencer —USA INC Predatory Government (Private for Profit-Foreign Owned & Controlled Corporation) is taking away the very soul of the people is what we now have.

Incorporated… USA INC… unrepresentative Government (Private for Profit-Foreign Owned & Controlled Corporation)….is what we really have and not a Government by the people.

In this interview by Deborah Tavares, she outlines the USA INC “Government” (Private for Profit-Foreign Owned & Controlled Corporation) as grabbing more control but having less accountability.

To object to this is Patriotic and she points out many of the problems and solutions. Deborah Tavares & Dr. Ed Spencer - Exposing USA INC's (Private for Profit-Foreign Owned & Controlled Corporation) Predatory Betrayal From beforeitsnews.com:

Deborah Tavares: USA Inc. Depopulation and You United Nations Genocide Treaty (Convention) Signed by USA and 95 Nations for Global Depopulation World Governments Have Declared War Against Their Own Citizens.

THE TRUE PLAN OF THE UNITED NATIONS IS GLOBAL GENOCIDE U.N. Agenda 2030 and The Great Reset Are the Systems World governments (Private for Profit-Foreign Owned Corporations) have Established to Oversee the Enslavement of Humanity and Allow the Complete Depopulation of their Own Citizens But this War Against Humanity is a War of Attrition They have slowly been killing us off through every means possible.

Toxins in our Food and Water GMO Foods Deadly Pharmaceuticals Deadly Vaccines Chemtrails Weather Warfare Directed Energy Weapons EMF Wifi, 5G, Microwaves, And Now mRNA Nano-Bots, not only in our Food, Medications and Supplements but Sprayed as Aerosols and in mRNA GMO Fruits and Vegetables EVERYTHING THAT CAN BE WEAPONIZED HAS BEEN WEAPONIZED— https://www.bitchute.com/video/3hffHADQseSs

Silence in the face of evil is itself evil; God will not hold us guiltless.

Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.

-Dietrich Bonhoeffer