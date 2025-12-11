What Are the Toronto 6.6.6. Protocols? My Brand-New Podcast - there are choice documents where the ruling group admits what they’re doing to you and your family. They also admit to their tactics and to their end goals. Some of these documents are from the 1960’s. Some are even from the early 1900’s, which predict exactly what’s happening in our world right now. One of these documents is the Toronto 6.6.6. Protocols. Take a listen by clicking here. All the documents that explain the ruling group’s plans and end goals are in the show notes of this new podcast.

Financial Expert Asks a Mind Control Expert What’s Really Going On? - educate on how to protect yourself financially and also on how to protect your mind from being taken over, inside this preplanned communist installation attempt. Click here to watch and listen.

Have Hope Because There Are Ways out of These Slave Systems - click here to watch a mini documentary (7 mins only) of people building alternate systems for them and their families. There are ways to safety. It’s about taking action.

Have Hope and Learn the Strengthening Systems You’ll Require in 2026 To Take Full Control - come work with me starting Jan 11th, 2026, in the once yearly offering of my POWER IN YOU PROGRAM. Anyone can afford to join with our super low monthly payment plan. Click here.

Alec Zeck and Derrick Broze Sit Down for an Epic Truth Telling Session - click here to watch and listen.