************************The Book All Christians Should Read************************

In 1238, a Parisian Jew named Nicholas Donin visited Pope Gregory IX & divulged many of the vile anti-Christian, anti-Gentile, Jewish supremacist teachings of the Talmud--the jews' principal holy book. The Pope, astonished at this revelation, ordered all copies of the Talmud seized. His order was mainly followed by King Louis IX of France, who had 24 wagon loads of the Talmud burned (12,000 volumes). He then expelled the Jews from France. Was Nicholas Donin a good Jew? Learn what the Talmud teaches Jews about Christians & other non-Jews. https://www.bitchute.com/video/s8rsFWpMG6pz

⚠️ God's Chosen People Of Israel (MY ASS!) - Warning: Intense Images—-This is hard to watch, see the WAR CRIMES of Israeli ANIMAL soldiers, against civilians. They STEAL, RAPE, DESTROY, TORTURE, and have GREAT FUN doing it. These Israeli ANIMALS are not people. They are Satanists. They are DEMONS OF LUCIFER—- https://www.bitchute.com/video/7U97cNb8i7oY

**********************Rabbi Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen**************************

Rabbi Accused Of Child Sex Abuse—An Ohio rabbi who visited a family in Baltimore County over five years is accused of sexually abusing a girl.

Adoptive Father Of 9 Charged After Teen Calls Podcast Alleging Years Of Sex Abuse— Hayim Nissim Cohen, Is Accused Of Sexually Abusing His Nine Sons For Years After One Of The Teens Reported The Abuse On A Podcast.

Revealing the crimes of child sex abuse in Australia and focusing on the ultra-orthodox Jewish sect Chabad. It highlights the story of Manny Wax, a survivor of child sex abuse in the Chabad community, who exposed the scandal and became the public face of it. Three individuals were arrested and convicted of child sex crimes as a result of Manny's revelations. The video also mentions a royal commission examining the ultra-orthodox attitudes that may have hindered victims from speaking out about the abuse. The live webcast of the commission was watched by many and it was the most watched since the commission began in 2013.

Israel has the World's Only CHILDREN Military Prison. Routinely beaten, tortured, and RAPED—The courts have a conviction rate of 99.7% https://www.bitchute.com/video/5gF4vGdNym0o

Genocidal Psychopaths Slaughtering Thousands Of Little Children Have No Place In A Future Government—-https://www.bitchute.com/video/Utrr0A8UwY8O

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yI4BxEmtAWYl