THE SYSTEM IS NOT POLITICAL...IT'S DEMONIC...DO YOU KNOW THE DIFFERENCE OR ARE YOU PART OF IT?
STAY ON THOSE FILES..
Anthony Colpo’s Substack
After Years of "Safe&Effective!™" BS, Moderna Admits "Unacceptable Toxicity with mRNA Drugs".
Remember the clot shots? Those wonder drugs that were going to protect us against the monumental fraud known as “COVID-19…
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a day ago · 60 likes · 11 comments · Anthony Colpo
Died Suddenly's Substack
BREAKING: Embalmer Survey Raises Questions About Unusual White Fibrous Structures, Calls for Independent Investigation
A newly released multi-year observational study is drawing attention to an issue that has been overlooked by public health agencies and the medical establishment for years…
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3 days ago · 167 likes · 29 comments · Died Suddenly News
Died Suddenly's Substack
BREAKING: Embalmer Survey Raises Questions About Unusual White Fibrous Structures, Calls for Independent Investigation
A newly released multi-year observational study is drawing attention to an issue that has been overlooked by public health agencies and the medical establishment for years…
Read more
3 days ago · 167 likes · 29 comments · Died Suddenly News