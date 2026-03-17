Jimmy interviews investment banker and Solari, Inc. president Catherine Austin-Fitts, who explains that the Iran war is part of a global "reset" to implement a totalitarian control grid through programmable money, digital IDs, and surveillance infrastructure like Flock cameras—all designed to strip Americans of constitutional rights and enable centralized control of movement, spending, and even food access.

Austin-Fitts warns that the U.S. is deliberately destroying its reserve currency status by proving it cannot protect sea lanes, accelerating dollarization and inflation, while simultaneously poisoning the population through glyphosate, COVID shots, and nano-technology to lower life expectancy and enable "internet of bodies" control.

She further reveals that the $21 trillion missing from the Pentagon is driving intentional depopulation policies, and that the real solution is for citizens to use cash, grow their own food, and stop financially supporting the parasitic system. Despite the grim picture, Fitts remains optimistic that collective action and prayer can defeat the control grid if people are willing to "get off the couch” — and also use cash wherever possible.