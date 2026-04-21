THE SURVIVORS OF THE EPSTEIN TRUMP NIGHTMARE ARE THE TRUE HEROES...
The Epstein Files by Julie K. Brown
The real heroes of the Epstein story
When I wrote “Perversion of Justice” for the Miami Herald in 2018, I never dreamed that we would be sitting here today, piecing together a global sex trafficking and money laundering network involving not only Jeffrey Epstein — but other powerful figures who either participated in or helped enable him to sexually abuse countless women and girls all over…
Read more
2 days ago · 54 likes · 2 comments · Julie k Brown