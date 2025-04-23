Yes, many of the writers for "The Simpsons" are Jewish. Some have described the show's sensibility as being influenced by a Jewish perspective. Here's why:

Significant Jewish Representation: The show's writers and creators have included figures like Mike Reiss, Jay Kogen, and Sam Simon, who have Jewish backgrounds.

Jewish Themes and Humor: "The Simpsons" has incorporated Jewish themes, humor, and cultural references throughout its history.

Impact on American Culture: The show's popularity and the Jewish writers' influence have contributed to a broader understanding of Jewish humor and culture in American popular culture, according to The City Congregation for Humanistic Judaism.

Examples of Jewish Characters: The show's characters, like Krusty the Clown and Reverend Lovejoy, who are voiced by Jewish actors, have contributed to the show's portrayal of Jewish characters and themes .

Jewish Sensitivity: Some writers have shared their Jewish background and have noted the show's sensitivity to Jewish themes and its reflection of the Jewish experience, according to Purdue Exponent.

Who writes the shows for The Simpsons?

Writing— The first team of writers, assembled by Sam Simon, consisted of John Swartzwelder, Jon Vitti, George Meyer, Jeff Martin, Al Jean, Mike Reiss, Jay Kogen, and Wallace Wolodarsky. Newer Simpsons' writing teams typically consist of sixteen writers who propose episode ideas at the beginning of each December.

Created by cartoonist Matt Groening, The Simpsons began in 1987 as a cartoon short on the Tracey Ullman Show, a variety program on the Fox Broadcasting Company. Expanded to half an hour, it debuted as a Christmas special on December 17, 1989, and then began airing regularly in January 1990.

****JEWISH. INDEPENDENT. NONPROFIT****

The Jew-iest Episodes of ‘The Simpsons’ Will Get You Through Quarantine—

SOURCE: https://forward.com/culture/444082/simpsons-jewish-krusty-clown-dustin-hoffman-israel/

https://forward.com/news/11210/the-simpsons-a-jewish-link-00176/

*******Simpsons Predictions For 2025*******