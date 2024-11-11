The Shadow Economy Of The Shadow Government: BlackRock
The Conspiracies People Don't Know About
Uncover the conspiracies and secrets behind BlackRock and other asset managers profiting off every aspect of your life. Learn the truth in this eye-opening video. When you are suffering, they are profiting. BlackRock and other asset managers are profiting off of every aspect of your life. It's not a conspiracy — it's an open restructuring of society. They have turned the financial system and the stock market into a pyramid scheme.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s4No9ShYEiI1/?list=notifications&randomize=false
Source: End Times Productions on YouTube