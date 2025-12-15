THE SEVEN LEVELS OF STUPIDITY...IT'S RUNNING RAMPANT THESE DAYS...
This video explores the dangerous psychology of stupidity and breaks down the hidden levels of ignorance that shape modern life. From passive misunderstanding to emotional reasoning, willful blindness, herd mentality, intellectual arrogance, and finally malicious stupidity, the script reveals how ordinary people fall into destructive thinking patterns.
Through insights from philosophy, psychology, and cognitive science—including the Dunning–Kruger effect, blind conformity, and the impact of cognitive biases—the video shows how stupidity spreads through society, relationships, and institutions.
It examines why people reject truth, why ignorance becomes confidence, and how mass stupidity forms through social influence and collective behavior. This breakdown uncovers how human stupidity, dangerous ignorance, and moral blindness can destroy communities, distort reality, and shape the world in terrifying ways.
1. Real Knowledge Is to know the extent of one’s ignorance
2. Confident Misunderstanding
3. Emotional Reasoning
4. Willful Blindness
5. Herd Mentality
6. Intellectual Arrogance
7. Malicious Stupidity
DOUBLE STANDARDS BY POLITICIANS/COUNCILS/MSM/COPS etc? JUST ASKING!
Since 2020 has there been double standards by POLITICIANS/COPS/MSM/COUNCILS etc as to how they dealt with and reported on such matters as LOCK DOWN PROTESTORS/JABBED V UN JABBED/BLM/LGBTQ/UKRAINE V RUSSIA/MUSLIM V CHRISTIAN etc/MIGRANT ISSUES/KILLING AND RAPES etc? JUST ASKING!
Have the ELDERLY & VULNERABLE MURDERED IN 2020 by DNR/MORPHINE/MIDAZOLAM etc been given honest HEARINGS and JUSTICE?
Have the MAIMED AND MURDERED BY THE POISON JABS BEEN GIVEN OPEN AND HONEST TREATMENT AND JUSTICE?
In UK alone there was the SOUTHPORT GIRL MURDERS. In DUNDEE the young girl who got an axe and knife to allegedly to protect her and her sister from some creepy fella? Saw councils and churches flying all sorts of flags but if public put up country flag they were condemned? Lock down protesters were given harsh treatment by COPS/POLITICIANS/MSM etc!? Has there been honest and fair reporting on BLM/LGBT/UKRAINEV RUSSIA/BOAT MIGRANT ISSUES/MUSLIM-PALESTINE-CHRISTIAN ISSUES!?
Has it been all openly and honestly been reported on? Has open and honest debate taken place with people from both sides and all walks of life? Has there been honest reporting from both MSM and alternative MEDIA? Have both sides of the MEDIA been given same access and same reports etc?
If it has not all been open and honest has some of the hate and outcomes through that hate been created by the lack of open and honest REPORTING/DEBATES/INVESTIGATIONS etc? JUST ASKING!
Now I am mainly talking about SCOTLAND/UK etc but maybe other countries the likes of CANADA/AMERICA/CANADA/AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND have tales and stories of their own to spill out to the people round the world—YES/NO? Could BONDI be a result of this DOUBLE STANDARD DIVISION? YES/NO????
Now I am JUST ASKING! Hey the WORLD IS A LOVELY PLACE AND WE KNOW THE DANGERS IN THE JUNGLES AND OCEAN BUT SINCE 2020 MORE THAN EVER A CLEAR PICTURE HAS SHOWN THAT THE REAL DANGERS ARE THE PEOPLE! Look in the mirror and think about it!
Roy R M McIntosh.