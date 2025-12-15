This video explores the dangerous psychology of stupidity and breaks down the hidden levels of ignorance that shape modern life. From passive misunderstanding to emotional reasoning, willful blindness, herd mentality, intellectual arrogance, and finally malicious stupidity, the script reveals how ordinary people fall into destructive thinking patterns.

Through insights from philosophy, psychology, and cognitive science—including the Dunning–Kruger effect, blind conformity, and the impact of cognitive biases—the video shows how stupidity spreads through society, relationships, and institutions.