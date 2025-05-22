*******Dot-Connector: Ep161: Trump is “DEFINITELY” Instigating The ‘Great Reset’-*****

This week on Dot-Connector, David dives into the key headlines of the week and gives some much-needed context to them all. Today’s stories include –Hungary’s withdrawal from the ICC. Donald Trump’s $1 trillion ‘Offence’ budget. IDF murder and bury Aid Workers. Trump’s tariffs spark global chaos. And much more in today’s episode. https://banned.video/watch?id=67f7c2a88024ff7173abd7e8

******************Dot-Connector: Ep166: Does Politics Hold Any Solutions?****************

In this fantastic and eye-opening conversation, David Icke and Doc Malik sit down to discuss everything from politics to the nature of reality. This conversation is sure to keep you engaged from start to finish, full of insights and thought-provoking moments you won’t want to miss. https://banned.video/watch?id=682f1824e35408a00467bcc9

DONALD TRUMP & THE PROBLEM OF THINKING HE’S KING OF THE WORLD!

Elon Musk and his emphatic gesture, Trump Inauguration Day festivities, Washington DC, Jan. 20, 2025. Eric Lee/New York Times.

Elon Musk appears virtually at an Alternative for Germany campaign rally, Halle, Germany, Jan. 26, 2025. Sean Gallup/Getty Images.

Steve Bannon at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Maryland, USA, Feb. 2025. CPAC image.