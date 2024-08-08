It's very easy to forget that Trump vs Harris is just like Hulk Hogan vs The Rock, in the World Wrestling Federation. It's all staged, scripted out well in advance and who wins is predetermined...in an effort to extract as much revenue as possible from the customers, which are the American public. The longer this fake wrestling match goes on, the richer the actors get and the poorer the US public gets. No one could ever argue that last point. I explain some of the weaponized psychology being currently used against the TV watchers, in this brand-new podcast.