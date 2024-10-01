I agree with Candace Owens on most things, but there are things she is just now coming to learn the truth about, that do not line up with her preconceived beliefs on certain subjects she once hailed as truth, but today shakes up the very foundations of those beliefs. Much of what she is now learning about the history of this country and realizing about our political construct, is that we have been lied to since birth. American schools don’t teach. They indoctrinate.

What I have always liked about Candace Owens, is that she is a gifted orator who does deep research on whatever topic she is discussing. There are, however, two subjects that she has obviously not done her deep research on because if she had, she would have complete clarity on both subjects and would therefore not deliver to her audience, information she is misinformed on.

The two subjects I speak of are Catholicism and its Vatican Corruption and Satanic Roots, and Donald John Trump.

By what she says on her podcasts, it’s clear she does not have all the facts she needs to be privy to, for speaking factually on those two subjects. Since I am educated on both subjects, it’s difficult for me to listen to her address either subject on her show, because when she does, I find her to be ill-informed on both subjects and I know she could not have done her due diligence research that would allow her to generate the correct analysis regarding both Catholicism and Donald J Trump.

Catholicism—————-Candace Owens joined the Cult of Catholicism— I have a feeling she did that because her Husband, George Farmer, and his family are practicing Roman Catholics. I am sure she converted to Catholicism because she wants to raise her children as Roman Catholic Christians to be in sync with her husband and his family’s Catholic beliefs.

Catholicism is a subject I am well versed in and have ‘First-Hand knowledge and Lifetime Experience. I was raised in that Catholic-Satanic-driven cult from infancy through my entire years of Catholic School Indoctrination, which lasted from 1st through 12th grade. I even went beyond that, and reached my mid-thirties, before I removed myself from that evil toxic environment. I am still deprogramming from it to this day.

Catholicism is one of many religious cults, with one huge notable difference.

Its teachings are grounded on a self-proclaimed Vatican Papal Hierarchy, synonyms with freemason-satanic principles that have ruled over the masses through the centuries; controlling them through illegitimate religious teachings coming from their version of their Bible.

I was tormented by the constant dosage of Hypocrisy, Fear, and Lies we were served daily. The many unGodly, frustrated lesbian nuns who taught at my school were always angry and cruel. The pedophile priests I spent most of the time successfully dodging while keeping myself out of vulnerable positions, such as volunteering to confess my sins to one of them in one of their confessional booths.

I knew too many of my classmates, mostly boys, who were confessing their sins in those booths, while at the same time being sexually molested. That was common back in the 50’s 60’s 70’s and is still going strong today.

Donald John Trump———Candace Owens blindly supports and backs Donald John Trump. She is not alone in that endeavor. I truly believe the difference with her is that she wholeheartedly believes him to be a good and moral man who cares about the American People.

I have researched Trump and the facts that surround him at nauseum. The loyalty to him she has is beyond my comprehension. I do not know how anyone, much less her as brilliant as she is, can continue to hold such a staunch and un-wavering high opinion of him. The depravity he has displayed towards the American People is beyond shameful. It’s treasonous.

Trump has committed unconstitutional transgressions against the American People. His deeds have been documented and are available for anyone who seeks the truth as I feel Candace Owens does. His political and Constitutional violations of our People are hidden ‘in plain sight.’

Trump has overreached beyond the scope of his Presidential Powers. He has purposely and with great malfeasance, trampled upon the ‘inherent’ God Given Rights of every one of us, enumerated in the Bill of Rights and protected by the Constitution ‘for the’ United States of America.

He has allowed Treasonous legislated bills to pass as law, and be inflicted upon our People. Trump has abandoned all honorable duties belonging to the Presidential Position he held and has betrayed the American People.

Trump has willingly participated in implementing unconstitutional laws and mandates being dictated to him by a ‘Private for-Profit,’ ‘Foreign-Owned & Controlled’ entity holding no jurisdiction over the United States known as the United Nations.

Trump along with many of our elected representatives are systematically relinquishing the sovereignty of our nation, to a small group of Elite Psychopaths who want to dismantle our constitutional form of government, and usher in a monolithic ONE-WORLD TOTALITARIAN GOVERNMENT, ie; ‘A New World Order’ through Covet means. A government that is Repugnant to our Founding Documents and the ‘The Law of the Land’ ie; The Constitution ‘for the’ the United States of America.

America is under attack. Trump declared himself our Enemy when he joined the malevolent powers that are advancing the Globe forcing their toxic satanic-driven ideology on the entire world. The survival of our Nation and our People is in Peril. No war has been declared upon us, yet we are feeling the blows of a war dismantling our Nation. Our borders have been breached. The Enemy is inside the gates. The Enemy is the USA INC. A ‘Private for Profit’ Foreign Owned & Controlled corporation fraudulently purporting to be America’s Lawful and Constitutional government. It is NOT!

Trump has made campaign promises and once elected, he ignored those promises, never having any true intentions of ever delivering on them. His hypocrisy is off the charts!

*********Just Off The Top Of My Head———A Partial list of the Treason of Trump**********

Trump ran as the “law and order” candidate who would “drain the swamp” in Washington, D.C. Instead he did the opposite, using his power as the President to boost his own profits through frequent visits to his hotels and golf courses, relentless promotion of his properties, and countless other interactions between the Trump Organization and the government.

Nov. 16, 2018———US President Donald Trump signed a bill Repugnant to the Constitution ‘for the’ United States of America into law, through Executive Order: 14028—approving the creation of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) that allows the spying of the American People by a standalone federal agency Department of Homeland Security (DHS) who were put in charge of violating civilian privacy. Trump knew when he signed that bill into law, that the Fourth Amendment of The Bill of Rights, protected by the Constitution ‘for the’ United States of America would be violated through his actions..

“The Right of the People to be Secure in their Persons, Houses, Papers, and Effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, Shall Not Be Violated”.

April 29, 2020—————-Trumps Operation Warp Speed —--The Official seal of Operation Warp Speed ———-Active May 15, 2020 – February 24, 2021 ———-A total of (285 days)

A Trump Administration initiative which was a ‘public–private’ partnership between the United States government and the ‘private for-profit’ corporations of:

—Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical companies

—AstraZeneca - British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company

—Pfizer biopharmaceutical companies

To facilitate and accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of the untested COVID-19 Bio Weapon Death Jabs as fast as possible. That Trump decision is responsible for the millions of American deaths ‘dying suddenly’ from the poisons contained in those injections. Another word that comes to mind is intentional systematic ‘MURDER’…

—January 6, 2021 —The Trump "Save America" rally on the Ellipse in Washington DC. ———Trump attended what was supposed to be a peaceful Rally in his honor. Trump however gave an incendiary speech in which he repeated to his supporters how there had been election irregularities in his second attempt to run for President. He told his attending supporters quote: "If you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore”.

A peaceful protest quickly became violent due to a False flag created and then instigated by the FBI’s nefarious involvement. The United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., was attacked by a mob of supporters of then–U.S. President Donald Trump.

On his last days in office, Trump granted 143 pardons and commutations, including to his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, Trump fundraiser Elliott Broidy, and former Republican congressmen Rick Renzi, and Robert Hayes, along with countless criminals that had been convicted of crimes he gave full pardons to. Here are the names of a few of the most notable Pardoned Criminals

-Alex Adjmi-financial crime

-Greg Reyes-Securities Fraud

-Michael Ashley-Bank Fraud

-Dr. Faustino Bernadett- health care fraud-authorized sham contracts that concealed over $30 million in illegal kickback payments to physicians

-Randall “Duke” Cunningham- Republican ex-member of Congress- Bribery

Meanwhile. he let his supporters who were unjustly convicted and incarcerated as the J-6 insurrection ‘political prisoners’ ROT in their cells. He pardoned not one of his loyal supporters who are no longer loyal.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/full-list-trump-s-last-minute-pardons-commuted-sentences-n1254806