Former US presidents Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, former US First Lady Hillary Clinton, renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, and Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio are among over 100 high-profile people named in the court documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein; a US financier and notorious sex offender.
The list of around 150 people also includes names of Epstein's associates in a lawsuit brought against his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015 and the fist list was published on Wednesday under the order of a New York judge.
The second list of court documents linked to Epstein was released on Thursday evening and included names of people already made public, while the third list was released on Friday. Some individuals have objected to the disclosure of their identities in the case.
Here is the full list of people named in Epstein's files:
Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend, sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in prison in sex-trafficking
Prince Andrew, second son of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain ***
Bill Clinton, former US president ***
Donald Trump, former US president ***
Hillary Clinton, former first lady to Bill Clinton ***
David Copperfield, American stage magician ***
John Connelly, New York police detective turned investigative journalist who investigated Epstein
Alan Dershowitz, prolific lawyer ***
Leonardo DiCaprio, actor famous for his roles in Titanic ***
Al Gore, former US vice president ***
Stephen Hawking, a renowned theoretical physicist
Ehud Barak, former Israeli prime minister ***
Michael Jackson, the famed musician known as the "King of Pop" ***
Marvin Minsky, artificial intelligence pioneer
Kevin Spacey, American actor ***
George Lucas, American film director ***
Jean Luc Brunel, French model agency boss
Cate Blanchett, Australian actor ***
Naomi Campbell, a British model ***
Sharon Churcher, British journalist
Bruce Willis, retired American actor ***
Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico ***
Cameron Diaz, American actress ***
Glenn Dubin, an American investor
Eva Andersson-Dubin, former Miss Sweden and wife of Glenn Dubin
Noam Chomsky, linguist and political philosopher ***
Tom Pritzker, American tycoon and philanthropist
Chris Tucker, American comedian and actor ***
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, former wife of Prince Andrew ***
Robert F Kennedy Jr, an American politician ***
James Michael Austrich
Juan and Maria Alessi, husband and wife working at Epstein's home in Florida
Janusz Banasiak, served as Epstein's Palm Beach house manager
Bella Klein, (Calvin Klein) former accountant in Epstein's New York office ***
Leslie or Lesley Groff, Epstein's former secretary
Victoria Bean
Rebecca Boylan
Dana Burns
Ron Eppinger, sex trafficker
Daniel Estés
Annie Farmer accused Epstein of sexual assault
Maria Farmer, Annie Farmer's sister
Anouska De Georgiou, a model who accused Epstein of rape
Louis Freeh, former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
Alexandra Fekkai, son of celebrity hairstylist
Jo Jo Fontanella, Epstein's butler
Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts
Lynn Miller, mother of Virginia Giuffre
Crystal Figueroa
Anthony Figueroa, Virginia Robert's former boyfriend
Eric Gagné
Meg Garvin
Sheridan Gibson-Butte,
Ross Gow, Maxwell's press agent
Fred Graff
Robert Giuffre
Philip Guderian
Alexandra Hall
Joanna Harrison
Shannon Harrison
Victoria Hazel
Brittany Henderson
Brett Jaffe
Forest Jones
Sarah Kellen,
Adriana Ross, Epstein’s former assistant
Carol Kess
Dr Steven Olson
Stephen Kaufmann
Wendy Leigh, author
Peter Listerman
Tom Lyons
Nadia Marcinkova
Bob Meister
Jamie Melanson
Donald Morrell
David Mullen
David Norr
Joe Pagano
May Paluga
Stanley Pottinger
Detective Joe Recarey
Chief Michael Reiter
Rinaldo and Debra Rizzo, husband and wife who worked for Epstein's alleged friend Glenn Dubin
Sky Roberts
Kimberley Roberts
Lynn Roberts
Haley Robson
Dave Rodgers, private jet pilot for Epstein
Alfredo Rodríguez, butler at Epstein's Florida home
Scott Robinson
Forest Sawyer
Dough Schoettle, investigator
Johanna Sjoberg
Cecilia Stein
Marianne Strong
Mark Tafoya
Emmy Taylor, Maxwell's ex-personal assistant
Brent Tindall
Kevin Thompson
Ed Tuttle
Les Wexner, former business partner of Epstein
Abigail Wexner, wife of Lex Wexner
Crescenda Valdes
Emma Vaughan
Anthony Valladares
Christina Venero, licensed massage therapist
Maritza Vazquez
Vicky Ward, investigative journalist
Jarred Weisfeld
Sharon White
Courtney Wild
Daniel Wilson
Mark Zeff, New York decorator
Alfredo Rodriguez, Epstein's former household manager
Dr Chris Donahue, a physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
Dr Wah Wah, a physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
Judith Lightfoot, a psychologist who treated Virginia Giuffre
Dr Karen Kutikoff, a physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
Dr Carol Hayek, a psychiatrist who treated Virginia Giuffre
Dr John Harris, a physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
Dr Darshanee Mahaliyana, a physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
Dr John Harris, a physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
Dr Mona Devansean, a physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
Dr Scott Robert Geiger, a physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
Dr Michele Streeter, a physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
Donna Oliver, a physician assistant who treated Virginia Giuffre
SOURCE : https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/jeffrey-epstein-epstein-files-full-list-of-high-profile-people-named-in-unsealed-court-docs-4810003
Audrey Strauss, acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell in New York on 2 July. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters
******Ghislaine Maxwell Trained Underage Girls As SEX Slaves For Epstein****** https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jul/31/ghislaine-maxwell-underage-girls-sex-jeffrey-epstein
Donald Trump and his then girlfriend Melania Knauss pictured with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, in February 2000. Photograph: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images
Robert Giuffre is on list. Any relation to Virginia Giuffre? She went to fbi in 1996.
