THE SCUM OF THE EARTH RESIDE IN ALL CORPORATIONS WORLDWIDE...NOT JUST AMERICA...
THEY ARE LIKE AN INFESTATION OF ROACHES IN YOUR HOMES...
They are ALL PIGS at the Trough...There is no left or right...there's just satanic-driven EVIL that MUST be eradicated by the People controlled by ALL worldwide 'Private for Profit' 'Foreign Owned & Controlled' Corporations....
A six-year campaign to get access to the most potentially explosive diaries kept by a Royal Family insider has ended in triumph for the historian who spent his life savings pursuing it.AYE’s Substack is a reader-supported publication.
AN ILLITERATE AND HIS BAND OF COHORT CLOWNS ARE RUNNING AMERICA!
REMEMBER—WHEN THEY SAY GOD…THEY ARE REFERRING TO LUCIFER
WEF GLOBALIST NASA WAR DOCUMENT AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA EXPOSED IN 2013 TO BE ACHIEVED BY 2025! — Carol Dickinson March 27. 2025
That's now! And in fact, these stealth weapons involving satellites and Radio Frequencies is all here now! Pray that no weapon formed against you and your family will perish.
Yup. They are all harlots. That is why it is the world system that is the 'mother of harlots.' There are various titles that apply to different things but that one fits for sure. We see it in the churches too, wherever money calls the shots above all else, it is a harlot. Truth, ethics, honesty, virtue, integrity, the carry your cross daily message, etc. are all sold to the highest bidder including their souls, all for false profit and the worship of mammon, I see it in every area of life from $ale$ to church to big corporations, government, working conditions, etc.