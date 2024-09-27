therebelpatient.substack.com/p/antony-j-hilder-the-temple-of-apollo?open=false#§the-video

Anthony J. Hilder was an American author, filmmaker, talk show host, broadcaster, news correspondent, and former actor. In the late 1950s to the mid-1960s, he was also a record producer, producing music mainly in the surf genre. He headed a couple of record labels, as well as working for various others.

Born: United States

Died: April 26, 2019, Santa Monica, CA

Movies: Bohemian Grove, The Illuminati,

Books: The War Lords of Washington (secrets of Pearl Harbor): An Interview with Col. Curtis Dall

Record label founded: Impact Records

I used to work with Anthony Hilder back when nobody believed us and before they killed his ass in 2019. He fought hard to get all this information out back then that People are just today starting to get shit. They called us conspiracy theorists back then and our lives a living hell.

So did Ted Gunderson who also was talking about MK Ultra and Human Trafficking. Nobody believed us.

Here I am today, and we are no better today, for the time passed since we started trying to shake people awake! Freedom is no longer his problem He is in a better place than all of us who do have to keep fighting! Rest in Peace now, My Friend..