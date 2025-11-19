The Prince and the Pedophiles EPSTEIN & TRUMP…

An investigation into the extraordinary friendship between Prince Andrew and multi-millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein that reveals the many occasions and places they spent time together, and how the friendship persisted through Epstein’s criminal sexual charges. SOURCE: https://www.cbc.ca/passionateeye/episodes/the-prince-and-the-paedophile

What shame Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has brought upon the royal family. His association with now-dead billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was clearly beyond the pale.

But even worse, blinded by his own arrogance, he thought he could lie his way out of damning accusations made by Virginia Giuffre, that she was sex trafficked to him when she was just 17. In the end, the damage Andrew was inflicting on the monarchy was so immense, King Charles had no option but to strip his brother of all his titles and honours, including Prince. Adding to Andrew’s humiliation, he’s being evicted from his royal mansion. Many are demanding his next home be a prison cell.

Prince Charles’ Letters Seeking Advice from Pedophile Jimmy Savile Revealed in New Documentary…The close relationship between Prince Charles and disgraced BBC presenter Jimmy Savile, who was publicly exposed as a pedophile following his 2011 death, is being examined due to a new Netflix documentary that uncovered letters between the pair.

Savile’s victims came forward several times over the years, but police inquiries never came to fruition until after his death. According to The Times, an anonymous letter was sent to police in 1998 stating that Savile “thinks he’s untouchable because of the people he mixes with.” That included a relationship with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who successfully lobbied for him to be knighted in 1990.

“The consequence of that was that it gave him a seal of approval in the eyes of the British public,” Deacon said. “It consolidated our trust in him. We’re not suggesting for one moment that Thatcher or Prince Charles knew what he was really up to.

Nonetheless, that seal of approval meant that the weight of his respect and trust was a planet compared to the tiny voices of these women that popped up every now and again.”

SOURCE: https://people.com/royals/prince-charles-letters-jimmy-savile-revealed-netflix-documentary/

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

Church of England leader Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who married Harry and Meghan resigns over pedophile scandal…

https://nypost.com/2024/11/12/us-news/church-of-england-leader-who-married-harry-and-meghan-resigns-over-pedophile-scandal/