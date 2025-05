https://rumble.com/v51vtpa-must-watch-full-documentary-the-roman-catholic-vatican-jesuit-order-exposed.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

These things have been considered "conspiracy theories" for quite some time, but many who have been "woke" have known about these secrets for many, many years. Take a look back into the past and see what they've been lying to us about all these years.