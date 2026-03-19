THE RIDICULOUSNESS OF IT ALL...YOU GOTTA LAUGH...
LMAO
Dingo Dave
Jon Stewart "Iran-splains" the importance of closing the Strait of Hormuz
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2 days ago · 296 likes · 12 comments · Dingo Dave
Dingo Dave
A FEW "different opinions" .. LOL What SHOULD the American People THINK???
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7 hours ago · 68 likes · 5 comments · Dingo Dave
Dingo Dave
Join the White Skies on White Flight Airlines!
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3 days ago · 113 likes · 7 comments · Dingo Dave
Dingo Dave
Yes, YOUR Sons and Daughters WILL be using THIS cadence to march by...
Send this to EVERY military member you KNOW.. Let THEM see what WE think of their commanding structure, and HOW they will be treated…
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10 days ago · 132 likes · 6 comments · Dingo Dave