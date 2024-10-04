Where is FEMA & Kamala Harris ? They are not doing anything to help Americans I’m in Ashville North Carolina walking door to door passing out food and supplies while I’ m waiting on my pancakes to arrive—

https://x.com/i/status/1841748499328590304

This is North Carolina, where the Harris administration now says they have no more money to send for disaster relief. Meanwhile, we just sent Ukraine another $80 billion. You elected officials hate you. https://x.com/i/status/1841633765585465471

https://x.com/gregreese/status/1841954842492784896/photo/1

DR JANE RUBY—ASHEVILLE NC POLICE NOW BLOCKING STORE OWNERS FROM SECURING THEIR GOODS BUT ALLOWING LOOTERS! Officer Jose Amaya Mayor@EstherManheimer— (828) 251-1122

https://x.com/i/status/1841913002360197197

************THIS IS WHAT AMERICA IS UP AGAINST—-WAKE UP********************

John Kerry made headlines last week by stating that the First Amendment is a “major obstacle” for global elites aiming to transform America = and the world - into a totalitarian society where only one official narrative is allowed. Under Kerry’s globalist vision, anyone who dares to challenge the elites’ agenda would be labeled a threat to society and imprisoned.

As if that wasn’t disturbing enough, John Kerry’s daughter’s position is even more extreme than that of her authoritarian father. Source: The People's Voice John Kerry's Daughter Says 'First Amendment Terrorists' Must Be 'Federally Executed' https://rumble.com/v5h2lc5-john-kerrys-daughter-says-first-amendment-terrorists-must-be-federally-exec.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yVsxBp9Q1AaT/?list=notifications&randomize=false