THE REAL GREGORY MANNARINO
STAY ON THE FILES
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions. I Have A Problem BUT... There is Something You NEED TO KNOW ABOUT. (High-Importance).
Lions. First, I am really not feeling well at all. Whatever bug I have is kicking my rear end…
Read more
a day ago · 77 likes · 55 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Lions. Bond Yields Are Dropping. The Dollar Is Falling, And Crude Is CRATERING. (Here Is A Breakdown Of What's Happening AND Why).
Lions. I want to get this out for you, as I am working on a very important piece for you with the chip/AI trade… I will get that out to you later…
Read more
a day ago · 40 likes · 14 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
#FAKE -OVER 50x NOW. (ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER TRUMP “IRAN DEAL” THAT DOESN’T EXIST). Mannarino
Lions article link…
Listen now
2 days ago · 123 likes · 30 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
Trump Recycles: "U.S. And Iran Are Having Good Talks" Line...AGAIN! (Go Ahead, Make It Up). IMPOSSIBLE!
Lions… lets break this down, ( and try not to laugh…
Read more
2 days ago · 54 likes · 53 comments · Gregory Mannarino
Gregory’s Newsletter
LIONS TRADER ALERT! (HIGH-IMPORTANCE).
Lions. Trump’s newest comment about “new talks with Iran” have sent stock futures soaring and crude oil nosediving…
Read more
3 days ago · 86 likes · 17 comments · Gregory Mannarino