THE PRIVATE FOR PROFIT...FOREIGN (ISRAEL) OWNED & CONTROLLED USA CORPORATION ONLY KNOWS THE ART OF COVETING WHAT IS NOT THEIRS...& MURDERING THOSE WHO TRY TO STOP THEM... STAY ON THE FILESAlicia LutzJun 29, 202622ShareGroundedBunkers Full of Billionaires: What Could Go Wrong? Oh, It Already Did.We figured the billionaire bunkers would fail, but get this…Read more6 hours ago · 113 likes · 24 comments · JessicaPaul Krugman Corruption for Make Benefit Glorious Family of TrumpFor all my interviews and more, subscribe on YouTube… Listen now6 hours ago · 1471 likes · 319 comments · Paul KrugmanGuy Christensen I Went To Cuba, This Isn’t NormalThis is not a normal blackout… Listen now7 hours ago · 71 likes · 5 comments · Guy ChristensenGuy Christensen I Went Back To Cuba | They Aren’t Our EnemiesI went back to Cuba. Cubans pose literally 0 threat to American people… Listen now7 hours ago · 57 likes · 9 comments · Guy Christensen22Share