Yes, we've all been under attack, but there's some good news we're definitely missing. The good news is that you can push back, power up, and WIN IT ALL by doing some very simple things in your own life. We can find our collective strength once again. Let me educate you a little bit on how we're all going to win in 2024.

Let me help you gain access to the power inside yourself, so you blossom in the years ahead.

Everything I do in a day revolves around exposing the psychological manipulations used against us, to keep us running east looking for a sunset, and to keep us rearranging the furniture on the deck of the Titanic in our own lives. I can show you how precise manipulative psychology is....with two choice videos below. Trust me, you'll be shocked at these two videos.

The 2 videos below are self-explanatory. Both videos involve people who think they're too smart, intelligent, wise, and sharp to be psychologically manipulated. It's this thinking that just makes someone easier to mind control and that's when the mind control expert takes over their minds....live on video. Once you understand how mind control and psychological manipulations work, it allows you to explode to the surface, to take your power back, and to start carving out greater success in your own life.

The first video below shows some teenagers being psychologically manipulated with some very simple psychological manipulation techniques. The second video shows another person being hacked in a different way but the results are all the same.....the mind control expert wins.

If you really want to see what mental manipulation and mind control can do to almost any person (as a third demonstration) you can click here to see a very famous mind control expert make people do the unthinkable......to commit murder while being recorded LIVE on video. Yes, mind control can indeed be that powerful.

The tactics demonstrated in these three video examples are indeed impacting your life right now. That's a guarantee. These tactics are used against you to control your life in a very negative way....every single day… Most self-sabotage in one's own life is driven by mind control they know nothing about.

To get your power back, you'll need to learn about all the tricks used against you. That is what I'll do for you in this new program. I'll teach you all about mind control and psychological manipulations, so you can always see it coming and so you can simply sidestep these attempts to trick you into activities and beliefs that cannot make your life better in any way.

The media (the ideas, images, and patterns you see and hear) is manipulated in order to make you fail in life.....to make you seek failure and to make you embrace self-sabotage every day you're here. Wherever you're having a hard time in life, it's the programming.......it's not you.....and the tactics displayed in the three video examples above that make you destroy yourself as Olympic sport.

It doesn't matter if it's drinking, smoking, vaping, eating junk food, watching your screen, pornography, infidelity, stinkin' thinkin', not liking exercise, not liking vegetables, not liking water, working a job you don't enjoy, buying things you don't need, getting into debt, materialistic addictions, depression or disease......it's not you, it 's the programming that is being pushed on to you. There's nothing wrong, broken or defective about you whatsoever. If you don't know how it's done, you're sort of a sitting duck. I'll teach you all the tricks so you can sidestep the clever attacks.

I've proven this point in my work, over and over again for close to 25 years. In the video at the following link I discuss some facts regarding media and government mind control, while giving a speech at The Romanian Palace of The Parliament. I also gave a similar speech in Brussels at the EU Parliament. I also spoke at CPAC in Washington D.C (in a breakout room) and I also spoke at the US Senate recently on the same subjects. Mind control, brainwashing and psychological manipulation are behind most (if not all) of our self-sabotage, failure, unnecessary pain and suffering in life. There's a way out of all of it.

There's more to mind controlling you and tripping you up than just key words and images fired into your fertile psyche. There are other factors. All those other factors revolve around weakness. The weaker you are, the more you can't resist their mind control and the more you can't resist doing exactly what is being programmed into you. If you're physically weak, if you're mentally weak, if you're financially weak, if you're spiritually weak, if you're intellectually weak, if you're demoralized........you're going to be much easier to mind control and manipulate with the exact same tactics.

And that's where all your solutions and answers can be found. If you're strong and you reignite the power in yourself, the spells don't work as well....and often the spells don't work AT ALL. If you are powerful (instead of weak) the attack will fail. After the plan fails (because you're strong enough to sidestep the mind control) you ride off into the sunset of your best life with your cowboy hat in the air. That's why I invented this new program called THE POWER IN YOU. This program is completely online, so you can participate from anywhere in the world. If you can't make it, the recorded class is sent to you the day after. I meet with you and your new tribe of empowered leaders once per week for 10 weeks.

THE POWER IN YOU Program will make each person so powerful, they'll no longer be manipulated into sabotaging their own life. If you want to activate the power in yourself, so your life gets better in a hurry, this is it. This brand-new program is inexpensive, it's affordable for everyone, it works, it's unique, it's fun and it's easy.

