New Walk and Talk - The Plot to Reinstall The Democratic Party Into the White House in 2028 - in this new walk and talk, I explain the budding psychological operation, designed to remove the Republicans from power. Click here to watch and listen, from sunny Latvia.

Americans Confused and Stuck in Political Divide and Conquer, As Both Political Parties Continue to Poison America Back into The Stone Age - over 1 million dead and more than 6 million injured from the COVID shot, as the swamp creatures still control Washington DC. Click here.

Canadian Man Assessed as Ready For MAID (Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying) Outside a Coffee Shop and Is Euthanized 2 Hours After- not much to say here other than MAID is going to be ramped up slowly in Canada, to get rid of about 14 million Canadians, as per the Canadian government’s documented estimates. Click here to watch and listen. This is ancient death cult ritual.

If You Haven’t Watched My Documentary, You’ll Always Struggle in Life When You Don’t Have To - click here to watch my film for free.