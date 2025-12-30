Dangerous Misinformation

COVID Doctor Faces 50 Years in Prison! The Case of Dr. Ron Elfenbein

Emergency room physician Dr. Ron Elfenbein dedicated himself to serving his community during the pandemic. In 2016, he founded an urgent care center in Maryland, which expanded rapidly when the virus hit. Anticipating the crisis, he stockpiled personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing supplies. His facilities became one of the busiest testing sites in the state, growing from one to eight locations and employing over 300 people at peak. Elfenbein donated PPE nationwide, distributed intubation boxes for free, volunteered extra ER shifts, tested nursing home residents at personal risk, and wrote a free e-book to ease public fears. He appeared frequently in media, advocating for early treatments like monoclonal antibodies, becoming Maryland’s largest outpatient provider of this therapy—surpassing major institutions like Johns Hopkins…