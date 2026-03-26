Omid’s Substack

The War Profiteers: How Trump’s Inner Circle—Kushner, Lutnick, Bessent, Wright & Co.—Is Cashing In on the 2026 Iran Conflict

In a recent expose’ veteran geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar held for a no-holds-barred discussion where he frames the conflict, which erupted with surprise airstrikes on February 28, as the culmination of a decades-long neoconservative/Zionist plan dating back to the Project for the New American Century and the 1996 “Clean Break” document. Citing Ge…