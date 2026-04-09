THE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE ARE THE LEGITIMATE PEOPLE OF THAT REGION...ISRAELI'S ARE GENOCIDAL SQUATTER...
STAY ON THE TRUMP EPSTEIN BABY RAPING FILES
State of Siege
Israel’s widespread use of torture is a core element of its genocide against the Palestinian people
It is difficult to fully describe all the ways genocide reverberates through Palestine over the decades, in a way does justice to the land and martyrs whose deaths were the price paid for the world’s indifference and dehumanization of Palestinians. But what is clear is the simple fact that Palestinians are nothing more than objects of torture to Israeli…
Read more
4 hours ago · 11 likes · 3 comments · Ahmad Ibsais
Palestine Deep Dive
When Food Stops
At the end of February 2026, World Central Kitchen announced it would suspend its services in the Gaza Strip “until further notice.” The reason was simple but devastating: it had completely run out of food supplies and could no longer bring in new stock in sufficient quantities…
Read more
7 hours ago · 28 likes · 1 comment
SGT Report
ROTHSCHILD'S WARS AND RUMORS OF WAR CONTINUE
Trump’s war in Iran is really just another Rothschild war, just like the destruction of Palestine, and now Lebanon, which is NOT included as part of the “cease fire” evidently even though that’s what the Iranians are claiming they believed was the case. So NEW war crimes continue today unabated with the full approval of the Trump administration. But I g…
Read more
2 hours ago · 4 likes · Sean