Women mourn Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]

Published On 23 Mar 2025

The number of Palestinians killed since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023 has crossed 50,000, according to health officials.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said on Sunday that at least 50,021 Palestinians have been killed and 113,274 wounded since Israel began attacking the besieged territory following an attack led by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, 2023. An estimated 1,139 people were killed and some 250 were taken captive in the attack in southern Israel.

SOURCE: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/3/23/israeli-offensive-in-gaza-has-killed-50000-palestinians-since-october-2023

The United Nations says it will reduce its footprint in Gaza amid Israel’s renewed assault on the strip, with one-third of its international staff of 100 leaving. A spokesperson added that the organization had determined an Israeli tank was behind an attack on a UN facility last week that killed one staff member and injured six others.

SOURCE: https://www.aljazeera.com/program/newsfeed/2025/3/24/un-says-it-will-reduce-footprint-in-gaza-amid-renewed-israeli-assault