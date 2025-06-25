***********The Origin of White Supremacy************

The Doctrine of Discovery is a policy enacted initially by the 15th-century Christian Church proclaiming the right of Christian nations to take possession of the lands of non-Christians in the interest of saving their souls.

Seeking the truth can be a very painful experience. Many of the things we have been taught are not true. The idea that our British Colonists believed that all men were created equal was untrue. They believed that white European Christians were superior to all other people and that they were God's chosen people.

Pope Nicholas of the Christian Catholic Church planted the seeds of White Supremacy when he issued a Papal Bull in 1453 that authorized the European Monarchs to steal the lands they discovered around the world and to enslave millions of darker-skinned individuals.

This policy of the Catholic Church was later adopted by the Protestant Churches and was transported to the North American continent by the British colonists.

The Doctrine of Discovery could also be labeled the Doctrine of White Supremacy. The racism in the United States can be traced back to the racist policy endorsed by the Catholic and Christian Churches.

For hundreds of years, the Christian Churches in America have taught that white European male Christians were superior to all others and had rights, while women, non-Christians, and indigenous people were not entitled to the same God-given rights.

